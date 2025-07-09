Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) PT at $418.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $481.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.68 and its 200 day moving average is $370.73. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $493.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

