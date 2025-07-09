AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AAR by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 1.44. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.82.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

