WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,324 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 256% compared to the typical volume of 1,214 call options.

Institutional Trading of WNS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Up 14.3%

WNS opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.