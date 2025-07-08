WillScot (WSC) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare WillScot to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

WillScot pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. WillScot pays out 311.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 41.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WillScot lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WillScot and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot $2.40 billion $28.13 million 313.89 WillScot Competitors $3.45 billion $122.33 million 12.99

Volatility and Risk

WillScot’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WillScot. WillScot is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

WillScot has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WillScot’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WillScot and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot 0 5 5 0 2.50 WillScot Competitors 279 1011 1286 96 2.45

WillScot currently has a consensus price target of $40.63, suggesting a potential upside of 43.81%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 16.99%. Given WillScot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WillScot is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of WillScot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WillScot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WillScot and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot 0.63% 26.28% 4.68% WillScot Competitors -4.74% -1.50% 0.41%

Summary

WillScot beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, and healthcare markets. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brand names. The company was formerly known as WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WillScot Holdings Corporation in July 2024. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

