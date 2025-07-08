Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 15th. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5%

WFC stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

