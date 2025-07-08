Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Buy

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
