Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Buy

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Sims Metal Management Price Performance

About Sims Metal Management

SMSMY stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Sims Metal Management has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

