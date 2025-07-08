Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,378 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 17% compared to the typical volume of 3,732 put options.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
CAG opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.