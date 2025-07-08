Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,378 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 17% compared to the typical volume of 3,732 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

