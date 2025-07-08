Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of GAP Call Options (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 31,459 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 21,003 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Get GAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GAP

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,387,395.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,595. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GAP opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. GAP has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.