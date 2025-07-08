Sono-Tek (SOTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect Sono-Tek to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sono-Tek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of -0.06. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOTK shares. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

