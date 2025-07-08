Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
Shares of SMPL opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 224,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
