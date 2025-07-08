Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 224,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

