Sandstorm Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,194 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

