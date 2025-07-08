Sandstorm Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,194 call options.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
Shares of SAND stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
