Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Receives $30.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

SOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on Sable Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of SOC stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Sable Offshore has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Research analysts predict that Sable Offshore will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sable Offshore

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

