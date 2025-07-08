Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.06.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

