Reviewing WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Townsquare Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -58.10% Townsquare Media -3.41% -41.58% 3.15%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00 Townsquare Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Townsquare Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Townsquare Media has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.03%. Given Townsquare Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Townsquare Media”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Townsquare Media $450.98 million 0.29 -$10.93 million ($1.33) -6.00

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Townsquare Media.

Risk and Volatility

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 5.22, meaning that its stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Townsquare Media beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services. The Digital Advertising segment provides digital advertising on its owned and operated, digital programmatic advertising, and data analytics and management platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment engages in the sale of advertising on local radio stations to local, regional, and national spot advertisers, as well as national network advertisers. It also owns and operates live events, including concerts, expositions, and other experiential events; and operates local media under the WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com brands, as well as national music under the XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com brands. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

