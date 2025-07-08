PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect PriceSmart to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

PriceSmart stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.78. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $109.84.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,144. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $90,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,483.15. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 124.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 34.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

