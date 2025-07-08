Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives $4.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCY. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oncolytics Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 9.8%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 42,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.