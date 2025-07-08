Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.73) per share and revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 369.40%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $942.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,434. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $70,223.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,092.92. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $137,096. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 450,262 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

