Methode Electronics (MEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $228.75 million for the quarter.
Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.2%
MEI opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $359.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Methode Electronics worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on MEI
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Methode Electronics
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.