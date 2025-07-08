Methode Electronics (MEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $228.75 million for the quarter.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.2%

MEI opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $359.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Methode Electronics worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEI

About Methode Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.