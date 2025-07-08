Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect Meritage Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHGU opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 million, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Meritage Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

