Kosmos Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 278% compared to the average daily volume of 2,931 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,921 shares in the company, valued at $54,157.01. This trade represents a 48.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707,707 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,898,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,003 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $963.19 million, a P/E ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

