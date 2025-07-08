Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $87.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

KTB opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

