KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 25.7%

Shares of KALV opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $103,950.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,573. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,303,985 shares in the company, valued at $49,963,538.70. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,899 shares of company stock worth $206,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

