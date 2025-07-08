iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,337 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average volume of 3,903 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,041,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 384,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 2.4%

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

