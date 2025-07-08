Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 41,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,770 call options.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.86. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.87.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
