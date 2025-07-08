Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 41,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,770 call options.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.86. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clover Health Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,580,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,883,000 after purchasing an additional 994,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 365.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,804,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.