Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives $16.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

LUNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $866,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 366,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,888. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,286,692.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,223. Insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

LUNR stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

