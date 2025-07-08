IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$11.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial raised IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
