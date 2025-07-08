Helen of Troy (HELE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $400.69 million for the quarter.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HELE opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $90.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,013,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 60.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

