Head-To-Head Contrast: VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) vs. Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra 8.22% 4.66% 3.25% Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

VirTra has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dewey Electronics has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

14.7% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of VirTra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VirTra and Dewey Electronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $26.35 million 2.79 $1.36 million $0.19 34.32 Dewey Electronics $5.22 million 0.39 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

VirTra has higher revenue and earnings than Dewey Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VirTra and Dewey Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

VirTra currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given VirTra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VirTra is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Summary

VirTra beats Dewey Electronics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc. provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen based simulator system; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. The company also provides Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy (V-VICTA), which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize its simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, it offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency’s objectives and environments; Simulated Recoil Kits, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices that interact with its simulators for training. The company sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

