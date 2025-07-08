Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $88.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $2.1363 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.