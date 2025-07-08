Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) versus Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Firemans Contractors and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Firemans Contractors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -17.02% -93.85% -20.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beachbody $418.80 million 0.07 -$71.64 million ($9.22) -0.43

This table compares Firemans Contractors and Beachbody”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Firemans Contractors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Firemans Contractors and Beachbody, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Beachbody 0 2 2 0 2.50

Beachbody has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 172.11%. Given Beachbody’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Summary

Beachbody beats Firemans Contractors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firemans Contractors

(Get Free Report)

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Firemans Contractors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firemans Contractors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.