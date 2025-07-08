E2open Parent (ETWO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter. E2open Parent has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 108.58%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on E2open Parent

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,607,831 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $98,251,137.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 88.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,130,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 60,237 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 285.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,856,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,985 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.