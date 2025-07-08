Conagra Brands (CAG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE CAG opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

