Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target at $83.00

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $76.67 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,412,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,305,000 after buying an additional 1,785,602 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $23,530,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,790,000 after buying an additional 254,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $19,638,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 122,006 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.