Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target at $5.20

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.79. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 217.63% and a negative return on equity of 990.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,333,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 221,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $208,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.