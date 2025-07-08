Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target at $106.33

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $7,982,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

