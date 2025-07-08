Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) PT at C$39.22

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.22.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Desjardins set a C$45.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Boralex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLX

Boralex Stock Down 1.0%

About Boralex

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$32.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.16. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$24.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

(Get Free Report

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.