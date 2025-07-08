Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYDGF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $136.81 and a 1 year high of $193.91.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $778.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.70 million.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

