Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Booking traded as high as $5,815.92 and last traded at $5,815.92, with a volume of 175955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,716.80.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,415.00.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Booking by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,397.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,980.35. The company has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

