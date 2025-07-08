Analysts Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target at $29.40

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,771.82. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $248,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,245.12. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,512,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,515,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,342,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 519,633 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 37.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.