Analysts Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target at $29.40

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,512,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,515,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,342,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 519,633 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE FCPT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 37.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
