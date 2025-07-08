Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
