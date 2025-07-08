3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Receives $3.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on 3D Systems

3D Systems Stock Down 4.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. CWM LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 703.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 5,139.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.