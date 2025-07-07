WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.14% of WK Kellogg worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

KLG stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. WK Kellogg Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.13%.

KLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

