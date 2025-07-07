Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Position Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,558 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,537,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,568,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,377,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,302,000 after acquiring an additional 332,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.56 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

