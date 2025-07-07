Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 226.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 53.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 240,037 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 83.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $26.63 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Cfra Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

