Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1,463.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $122.37 and a one year high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

