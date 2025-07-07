Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $74.11 and a one year high of $118.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

