Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $309,000 Investment in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,726,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,654,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,352,000 after buying an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,343,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,635,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $472.61 on Monday. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $623.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $555.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.17. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

