Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $348,000 Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALHC. UBS Group increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the sale, the president owned 2,072,899 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,577.52. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $296,028.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 204,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,184.50. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,795,262 shares of company stock valued at $272,980,496. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

