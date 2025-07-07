Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 325,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 126,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

