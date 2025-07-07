Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.42% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $46,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 115.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

